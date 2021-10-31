World News Roundup: COP26: World makes new bid to avert climate disaster; Blaming climate change, Turkish farmers count the cost of drought and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

COP26: World makes new bid to avert climate disaster

The United Nations COP26 summit that starts in Glasgow this week has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change. Delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

Blaming climate change, Turkish farmers count the cost of drought

Rain fell on Bicar Icli's fields in southeastern Turkey for the first time in eight months last week, but he and other farmers are already counting the cost of a drought they blame on climate change. Icli has not been able to plant his winter wheat crops due to the parched soils. Unless there is more rain in the coming weeks, he fears it will be too late.

U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said.

U.N. envoy to Sudan discusses mediation options with ousted PM after major protests

A senior U.N. official discussed mediation options and possible next steps for Sudan with its ousted prime minister on Sunday, a day after hundreds of thousands of protesters hit the streets to demand an end to military rule. The large outpouring of popular dissent posed the biggest challenge to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since he toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Monday and arrested key politicians. The streets were largely calm on Sunday.

France says Macron and Johnson will try to de-escalate post-Brexit fishing row

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Sunday to try to de-escalate a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, a French official said after days of threats raised the prospect of new trade barriers.

The leaders, who have given conflicting signals over whether they wanted to turn down the heat in the dispute, used a private meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 leaders' summit in Rome to try to ease tensions.

Biden talks F-16s, raises human rights in meeting with Turkey's Erdogan

U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan his request for F-16 fighter jets had to go through a process in the United States and expressed a desire to handle disagreements between the two countries effectively. Biden also raised the issue of human rights during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, a U.S. senior administration official told reporters.

G20 leaders struggle to secure climate breakthrough at Rome summit

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies holding their first face-to-face summit in two years, struggled on Sunday to bridge differences over how to combat global warming ahead of a crucial United Nations conference on climate change. Diplomats worked through the night seeking agreement on the wording of the traditional final communique. But there was no sign of significant progress, an official for one of the delegations said, declining to be named.

Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death

Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban sources said on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public even after the Taliban's August takeover of the country, giving rise to speculation.

Japan Kishida set to keep control but his party battered in election

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition was projected to stay in power in Sunday's election, but his party suffered steep losses, potentially weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the world's no.3 economy. It was too close to call whether Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would maintain its majority in the powerful lower house of parliament, according to exit polls by public broadcaster NHK, but Kishida's coalition with partner Komeito was forecast to maintain control.

Knife, arson and acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured -media

One man was in critical condition and more than 10 others injured in a knife, arson and acid attack on a major Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, Japanese media reported, as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings. The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot, media reported.

