China's Wang accuses U.S. of supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday that tensions over Taiwan were caused by U.S. support for pro-independence forces in Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang, who is also a state councillor, urged the United States to correct its "wrong course" on various issues and return Sino-U.S. relations to a track of healthy development, the statement said.

In a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, Wang told Blinken that Taiwan was the most sensitive issue in their relations, the statement said.

