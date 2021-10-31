Left Menu

China's Wang accuses U.S. of supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:29 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday that tensions over Taiwan were caused by U.S. support for pro-independence forces in Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang, who is also a state councillor, urged the United States to correct its "wrong course" on various issues and return Sino-U.S. relations to a track of healthy development, the statement said.

In a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, Wang told Blinken that Taiwan was the most sensitive issue in their relations, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

