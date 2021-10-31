Left Menu

Frequent visits to Tripura by Abhishek sign of TMC’s desperation, indiscretion over establishing national footprint: BJP

The West Bengal BJP on Sunday mocked TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his repeated visits to Tripura, contending that it showed the desperation and childishness to project it as a national party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:12 IST
The West Bengal BJP on Sunday mocked TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his repeated visits to Tripura, contending that it showed the desperation and “childishness” to project it as a national party. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder claimed that Banerjee was addressing meetings in Agartala, where TMC supporters and activists brought from different parts of West Bengal are in attendance, as the party has no base in Tripura.

''The Trinamool Congress is harbouring ambitions to make inroads in states like Tripura and Goa, but this will not bring them political dividends. People are mature enough to see through their game plan,'' he said.

Jaiprakash Majumdar, the saffron party’s state vice-president, said TMC’s attempts to make a mark at the national level smacks off “insanity, indiscretion and childishness”.

''Let Trinamool day dream about upstaging the BJP at the Centre… to get majority seats in the Lok Sabha on its own. That will not happen in the next 100 years,” Majumdar said.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, told a gathering in Tripura earlier in the day that his party would form the next government in the northeastern state after the 2023 assembly elections.

He promised to end ''BJP's misrule'' and said the TMC will follow Bengal's model of ‘good governance’ to deliver fruits of development in Tripura.

