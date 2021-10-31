Left Menu

Indira Gandhi showed country comes before everything else: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

She sacrificed her life for the faith which you had reposed in her, and she did not move a step back, Priyanka Gandhi said in her address. Today, I am standing before you, and it is because of her teachings, I will never break your faith, she said.Gandhi said her grandmother gave her life to the country and her blood will rejuvenate it further still.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:16 IST
Indira Gandhi showed country comes before everything else: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Sunday, saying her grandmother always said no one was above the country.

The leader became emotional during her address at the Congress “Pratigya” Rally here, which was held on the day that was marked by the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, and the death anniversary of her grandmother.

''Indira Gandhi showed that no one is above the country. She sacrificed her life for the faith which you had reposed in her, and she did not move a step back,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her address. “She knew she would be assassinated. That day, when I and my brother were going to the school, we used to meet her every day (before leaving for the school), she said to my brother (Rahul Gandhi) that “'Beta', if anything happens to me, do not cry,'' she said.

''For her nothing was bigger in the world than faith, which was reposed by you. Today, I am standing before you, and it is because of her teachings, I will never break your faith,'' she said.

Gandhi said her grandmother gave her life to the country and her blood will “rejuvenate” it further still. “Congress workers are ready to sacrifice every drop of their blood,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021