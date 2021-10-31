RPI leader Ramdas Athawale lends support to Sameer Wankhede, his family

Left Menu

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale on Sunday came out in support of Sameer Wankhede dismissing Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's allegations against NCB zonal director.

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's family meeting MoS for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale on Sunday came out in support of Sameer Wankhede dismissing Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's allegations against NCB zonal director. Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede and his father Dnyandev Wankhede met the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment earlier today

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Athawale said, "On behalf of the RPI, I would like to tell Nawab Malik to stop conspiring to defame Sameer and his family. If he says that Sameer is a Muslim then why is he, a Muslim too, levelling allegations? Republican Party stands with them. Sameer won't be harmed." During the press conference, Kranti Redkar and Dnyandev Wankhede were also present.

"We came here today, he (Athawale) said that it's unfortunate that Malik is snatching away a Dalit's seat. Athawale is standing with us as he cares for every Dalit. So far all allegations by Nawab Malik has been proven to be lies," Kranti Redkar said. Dnyandev Wankhede said, "Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. If you have to say anything, go to court. Just because my son arrested his son-in-law, he's levelling allegations. My son or I never converted, allegations are false."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case. Wankhede was given charge of investigating the case. Earlier on Thursday, Wankhede had moved Bombay High Court over the enquiry against him by the Maharashtra government in connection with the extortion charges levelled against him in the drugs on cruise case and demanded a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter. The court had disposed of his petition. (ANI)

