Punjab CM Channi waives GST on langar at Sri Devi Talab temple
While paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Temple, I announced to waive off the GST on Langar served at this highly revered Temple, Channi said in a tweet.Speaking at the temple, Channi said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will always remain his governments top priority.He described his visit to the temple as a gratifying experience.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on langar at the Sri Devi Talab temple here.
The chief minister also paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir.
''The selfless service of Langar at the centres of Religious & Spiritual Pilgrimage - is an integral part of Punjab's rich Culture & Heritage. While paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Temple, I announced to waive off the GST on Langar served at this highly revered Temple,'' Channi said in a tweet.
Speaking at the temple, Channi said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will always remain his government's top priority.
He described his visit to the temple as a ''gratifying experience''. He said the Sri Devi Talab temple is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world.
Channi said he came to the shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, to which his government is fully committed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police seizes 6.73 kg heroin from fields near international border, arrests drug smuggler with links to Pakistan
BSF's jurisdiction extension: Emergency like situation being created, alleges Punjab Dy CM
Do not upset farmers of Punjab, a border state: Pawar's advise to Centre
Punjab: Sangrur police bust interstate illegal arms supply racket; two held
CM Channi compromising interests of Punjab to save his chair, says Sukhbir Singh Badal