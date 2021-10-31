Maha: MNS seeks CBI probe into suicides by MSRTC staffers, writes to CM
The transport wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into suicides of MSRTC staffers over a period of time reportedly due to financial stress.Maharashtra Navnirman Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena president Hari Mali said the state-run transport undertaking was facing heavy losses due to which employees were being given meagre salaries.A total of 29 staffers have committed suicide over a period of time.
Maharashtra Navnirman Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena president Hari Mali said the state-run transport undertaking was facing heavy losses due to which employees were being given meagre salaries.
''A total of 29 staffers have committed suicide over a period of time. We want a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into these incidents so that the truth can come out and affected kin can be given compensation. I have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue,'' Mali said at a press conference here.
