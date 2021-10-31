Left Menu

AAP to stage protest against non-payment of MCD employees' salary on Monday

For two-three months, their hard earned money that they make with their blood sweat and tears, is kept from them by the BJP, Goel charged.Be it Safai Karamcharis, DBC Karamcharis, teachers, nurses, doctors -- all of MCDs working staff are suffering, he added.Goel, who is Leader of Opposition in NDMC, also claimed that retired employees of the civic bodies have also not got their pension for past two-three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:18 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest on Monday against non-payment of salaries to employees of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

The AAP leaders and party workers will gherao the Civic Centre, pressing for immediate disbursal of salary of the employees of the civic bodies.

Slamming the BJP on the issue, AAP leader Vikas Goel claimed that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has not paid salary to its employees for past two-three months.

''All the AAP councilors will gherao the BJP-ruled MCD outside the Civic Centre tomorrow at 11 am demanding immediate payment of the salary of the employees,'' the party leaders said on Sunday. ''For two-three months, their hard earned money that they make with their blood sweat and tears, is kept from them by the BJP, '' Goel charged.

''Be it Safai Karamcharis, DBC Karamcharis, teachers, nurses, doctors -- all of MCD's working staff are suffering,'' he added.

Goel, who is Leader of Opposition in NDMC, also claimed that retired employees of the civic bodies have also not got their pension for past two-three months. ''How will these people celebrate Diwali?'' he asked.

Leader of Opposition in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Prem Chauhan alleged that the employees of the civic body do not get their salary on time.

''South MCD is considered to be the most revenue generating part of the NCT (national capital territory), and the most able one when money is in question. Despite this, the MCD releases its employees' salaries late by over a month every time,'' he charged.

Hitting out at the BJP over non-payment of the employees salary, Leader of Opposition in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDNC) Manoj Tyagi said all the MCD's sanitation workers have been working tirelessly to clean Delhi for the past 10 days but it is ''very shameful, that despite all the toiling, they don't receive their salaries''. PTI PK TDS TDS

