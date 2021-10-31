Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 20:24 IST
RLD chief promises 1 crore jobs for youth, 50 pc quota for women in govt jobs ahead of UP polls
Announcing its ''22 resolves'' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday promised to provide jobs to one crore youth and also cancel the three farm laws if voted to power in the state.

Chaudhary launched the election campaign of his party with the release of a manifesto for the UP polls early next year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government in the state, he said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised to give 70 lakh jobs after taking oath in 2017 but ''now as the term is ending, he is putting out hoardings that they have given four lakh jobs.'' ''Our government will provide 1 crore jobs to prevent youth struggling to get employment,'' he said.

Though there is no public announcement so far, the RLD is said to be in talks with the Samajwadi Party for a pre-poll alliance for the 2022 polls.

Chaudhary is leading RLD after the death of his father and former union minister Ajit Singh.

Chaudhary, whose party enjoys sizeable support in the farmers belt of western UP, said his government would increase the purchasing price of potatoes by 1.5 times and also promised to pay 1.5 times of the input cost to sugarcane farmers within 14 days of coming to power.

He promised to double the Rs 6,000 paid to farmers in three instalments every year under the Centre's PM Kisan Samman scheme.

The RLD chief vowed to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

He also announced to do away with pending electricity dues and also halve the future power bills.

The RLD promised Rs 1 crore compensation to families of fallen soldiers and Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those who died to COVID-19 in UP.

