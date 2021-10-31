Ex-Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee returns to TMC at Tripura rally, BJP says 'unethical'

BJP leader from West Bengal Rajib Banerjee returned to the TMC on Sunday at a rally of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala in Tripura.

Banerjee, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, said he ''repents'' for joining the BJP ahead of the assembly elections despite being asked by the West Bengal chief minister not to leave TMC.

He was named BJP's national executive committee member weeks ago and unsuccessfully fought the assembly polls from Domjur in Howrah district.

''I realised that I cannot accept the politics of hatred and divisive ideology propagated by BJP. I cannot accept the anti-people policies of the BJP,'' he said.

''I had often aired my opinion to the BJP leadership and criticised the personal attack and slander on Mamata Banerjee but no one listened,'' he added.

Banerjee claimed that he left the TMC due to misunderstanding, and joined the BJP after being swayed by its blitzkrieg ahead of the polls.

''All these promises were lies and I cannot be a party to them anymore,'' he said.

''I am sorry and repentant now. I will work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee,'' he said.

Banerjee was not seen in any BJP programme after the election results were announced on May 2, and has often criticised the BJP leadership publicly.

The BJP said that it was ''unethical'' for Banerjee to join the TMC.

The party's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumder said Banerjee leaving the BJP was not a factor as he lost the assembly election by around 50,000 votes.

''Is he a child who had committed a mistake and now repents for that? BJP believes it to be good riddance if such people leave the party,'' he said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said Banerjee did not make any mistake, but the leadership of his party made by not ''identifying such a person''.

CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh said BJP and TMC are made of ''chameleons'' who frequently change colours.

However, there was a dissident within the TMC over the induction of Banerjee.

Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Rajib Banerjee was ''corrupt from top to bottom''.

''Mamata-di publicly said at a meeting in Domjur before the assembly elections that Rajib Banerjee has three-four houses in Gariahat in south Kolkata, besides being involved in illegal money transactions in Dubai. After all this, why he was taken back, only the party's top brass can answer,'' he said.

''I am a TMC worker and I obey whatever decision the party leadership makes. But, I don't know why a person, corrupt from top to bottom, was taken back into the party,'' he added.

