Left Menu

Ahead of Goa polls, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will be on a day-long visit to Goa on November 1.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:03 IST
Ahead of Goa polls, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will be on a day-long visit to Goa on November 1. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "In our lives, religious places and shrines have a significant role. Only through the blessings of God, we receive new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa tomorrow to speak with my Goan brothers and sisters."

"We welcome our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Goa! Goa's soul lies in our holy places! All Goenkars look forward to his visit," AAP Goa Convenor Rahul Mahmbre said. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

During the last two visits, Kejriwal announced free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee. Kejriwal, who has already visited the state on two occasions this year, is scheduled to make his third trip to the state on Monday. AAP has been aggressively growing in the state.

AAP has seen a recent spate of large joinings of mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Gaonkar, Dominic Gaonkar, Ritesh Chodankar and Amit Palekar. Last month, in his visit to Goa, Kejriwal had announced his guarantee of providing employment to every youth when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the state.

Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021