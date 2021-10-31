Left Menu

People of UP have made up their minds to elect SP govt in 2022 UP Assembly polls, says Akhilesh

Baba mukhyamantri is an amazing chief minister who has not inaugurated any work done by his government, he said, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.All sections of people have made up their minds to elect an SP government in the assembly elections, following which Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to growth and prosperity, he added.The BJP is remembering the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, today.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:22 IST
People of UP have made up their minds to elect SP govt in 2022 UP Assembly polls, says Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that all sections of people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bring his party to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, he said that Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to prosperity after the SP returns to power.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Yadav said that the party has only one thing to do -- renaming works carried out by the previous SP government.

''The BJP is inaugurating all works done by the Samajwadi Party. 'Baba mukhyamantri' is an amazing chief minister who has not inaugurated any work done by his government,'' he said, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

All sections of people have made up their minds to elect an SP government in the assembly elections, following which Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to growth and prosperity, he added.

''The BJP is remembering the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, today. But if it walks on the path shown by Sardar Patel, then the three farm laws, which it has enacted, should be withdrawn. This will be a true tribute to Patel,'' the SP chief said.

Yadav said Patel fought for farmers and hence, is known as 'Sardar' and 'Iron Man'.

''The BJP claims that it is walking on the path shown by Sardar Patel, but today the farmers are the saddest,'' he said.

Farmers' income has dipped, there is price rise and the way this government is functioning, every section of society is feeling insulted, he alleged.

People across the country paid tributes to Patel on his 146th birth anniversary on Sunday. He was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021