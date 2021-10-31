Left Menu

Johnson says no change in UK position in fishing row with France

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:31 IST
Johnson says no change in UK position in fishing row with France
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there had been no change in Britain's position in a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights and he was "puzzled" to hear that Paris wanted his country to be punished for leaving the European Union.

"On fish, I have got to tell you the position is unchanged," Johnson told reporters after a Group of 20 leaders summit in Rome where he had a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

"For the record, I must say I was puzzled to read a letter from the French prime minister explicitly asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU."

