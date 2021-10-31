Jakhar takes on CM Channi-led govt for downplaying "Martyrdom Day" of Indira Gandhi

In what seems like a fresh round of tension in the Punjab unit of Congress, former state unit president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday accused the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led government of "trying to erase Iron Lady of India from history" by publishing any remembrance advertisements for late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted an advertisement released by "Captain Saab" Amarinder Singh-led government last year, as "none appeared" this year.

"I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don't we still have a Congress Government in Punjab. PS. I know Capt Saab won't mind my using this PB Govt's ad from last year, as none appeared today," Tweeted Jakhar. In another post, Jakhar took a veiled dig at the appointment of Jagdish Tytler--one of the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots-- as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress' new executive committee and wondered if the absence of ad had anything to do with that.

"Or is it a case of 'once burned twice shy' - in light of a certain appointment two days ago?" Jakhar added. Following Jakhar's attack, Punjab Congress paid their tribute to Indira Gandhi on Twitter.

"We pay tribute to the Iron Lady of India and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," tweeted the official account of Punjab Congress. It is also to be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Channu didn't tweet on the occasion of Indira Gandhi's death anniversary. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and many ministers also did not tweet on the occasion.

Sources close to Jakhar said that it's not a matter of missing out on advertisements, but Chief Minister's attempts to distance himself from the party's legacy. "This is a fundamental issue. A chief minister can not disown or shy away from his party's legacy because he finds it politically inconvenient at a particular time. It's not an oversight but seems to be a deliberate move so as not to antagonise the hardcore Sikh elements ahead of assembly elections. This incident also came two days after Channi was accused of concurring to the appointment of Tytler in DPCC," the source said.

It is also important to be noted that Assembly elections are due in Punjab early next year. "Questions are arising whether there the Punjab government fear of getting cornered by the opposition," they added. (ANI)

