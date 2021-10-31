Left Menu

Vijayvargiya will not return to Bengal to oversee BJP’s functioning: Tathagata Roy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:25 IST
Former BJP West Bengal unit president Tathagata Roy on Sunday claimed there is “no chance” that the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya would return to the state to oversee its functioning. As in-charge of the party in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya supervised its campaign in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

''As far as I know, there is no chance of Kailash Vijayvargiya returning to the state,'' Roy told a vernacular news channel.

Roy had earlier criticised Vijayvargiya, former state president Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Arvind Menon and Shiv Prakash, blaming them for BJP’s poor show in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

Asked for his reaction on Roy's comments, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said he has nothing to say about the remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

