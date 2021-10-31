Left Menu

Erdogan says Biden "positive" over F-16 jets, repeats discomfort over Syria

Biden told Erdogan that Turkey's F-16 purchase request had to go through a process in the United States, and also raised the issue of human rights in Turkey. Speaking to reporters in Rome, Erdogan said he reiterated to Biden Turkey's opposition to U.S. support for YPG - which the U.S. considers an ally in the fight against Islamic State in northeast Syria, but which Ankara deems a terrorist group.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:49 IST
Erdogan says Biden "positive" over F-16 jets, repeats discomfort over Syria
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had seen a "positive approach" from U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Turkey's request to purchase F-16 jets, but reiterated Ankara's discomfort over U.S. support for Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria. Biden and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday. Biden told Erdogan that Turkey's F-16 purchase request had to go through a process in the United States, and also raised the issue of human rights in Turkey.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Erdogan said he reiterated to Biden Turkey's opposition to U.S. support for YPG - which the U.S. considers an ally in the fight against Islamic State in northeast Syria, but which Ankara deems a terrorist group. "I also told him these issues were steps that could damage our solidarity. I believe the process that has been continuing until now will not continue like this from now on," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021