Unregistered digital media barred from filming House proceedings by Delhi civic bodies

Journalists belonging to unregistered digital media will not be allowed to record proceedings of the House of two civic bodies in Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said the decision has been taken to ''ensure decorum'' during the proceedings, as many local mediapersons who run channels on YouTube step into the Well of the House during coverage.

''Registered national media outlets and other broadcast channels will, however, have no such restrictions,'' he said.

The EDMC spokesperson said the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act is old and amendments have been made in it from time to time, and while this decision has been taken, ''no written order has been issued to that effect'', and ''we will try to look into this issue to find a solution''.

The same restrictions will apply to unregistered digital media during coverage of standing committee meetings too, he added.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act was formulated in pre-Internet period.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation too has taken a similar decision, and its mayor Mukesh Suryan confirmed the development. However, written orders have not been issued, he said.

“We have not issued any written order in this connection. This is in accordance with the DMC Act. Even if any councillor needs recording of the House meeting, he or she can get it from municipal secretary, but recording on phone will not be allowed,” Suryan said.

However, he did not charify whether recording of House or standing committee proceedings, by journalists of registered media houses will be permitted or not.

The AAP on Thursday had alleged that the BJP-ruled SDMC and EDMC had ''barred media'' from recording and telecasting live the House proceedings of two civic bodies to keep people in dark about their ''misdeeds''.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that the two civic bodies had issued orders in this connection on Wednesday.

The AAP condemns and opposes the BJP-ruled civic bodies' move to ''bar media'' from recording and telecasting live their House proceedings, Bharadwaj had said.

''It is extremely appalling that the BJP-ruled MCDs, which do not telecast live their House proceedings, have now even restricted media as well from recording or live telecasting the House proceedings,'' he had charged. PTI KND AKM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)