Agents within state unit will be thrown out: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

In an explosive Facebook post the former BJP state president said, Many agents had entered into our party before the assembly polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 01:00 IST
Agents within state unit will be thrown out: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh
On a day Trinamool Congress turncoat Rajib Bandyopadhyay returned to his old party from the BJP, the saffron party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh warned that the ''agents who are still damaging the prospects of the BJP from within'' will be thrown out.

Ghosh had earlier in the day said the BJP made a mistake by inducting a person like Rajib Bandyopadhyay in its fold. In an explosive Facebook post the former BJP state president said, ''Many agents had entered into our party before the assembly polls. Many of them have already left while others still remain and sabotaging the party.'' ''They don't want the BJP to become stronger. We will throw each of them out,'' Ghosh further said.

While he did not name anyone, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy wondered if ''Dilip Ghosh is at all taken seriously by his party considering he had been stripped off his post as state unit president and given a non-functioning post by the central leadership.'' TMC state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, ''We don't know if Dilip Ghosh is referring to Suvendu Adhikari as an agent. But the Facebook post reveals the growing feud within the BJP which is falling like a pack of cards.'' Bandyopadhyay returned to Trinamool from the BJP at a public meeting of Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala on Sunday and said he was repentant for crossing over to the BJP nine months back.

