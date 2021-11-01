Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi promises smartphones, two-wheelers to girl students ahead of UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that girl students will get two-wheelers and smartphones from the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:19 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that girl students will get two-wheelers and smartphones from the party. Taking to Twitter, Vadra on Monday said, "Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women. Smartphones and scooty will be given to girl students."

She further said in her tweet said that the party will fulfil its promises made to the state, "Congress will provide Rs 1,000 per month to the widows in Uttar Pradesh. Bus services will be free for women. Three gas cylinders will be provided free to cost to women." Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

