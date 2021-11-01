Left Menu

Global headlines, local headaches: Ramesh on PM's Glasgow visit

The government is diluting environment and forest laws at home while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making global headlines, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis address at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.Global headlines, local headaches, the former environment minister said on Twitter.The PM is expected to announce in Glasgow that India will more than double its renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Updated: 01-11-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government is diluting environment and forest laws at home while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making global headlines, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

''Global headlines, local headaches,'' the former environment minister said on Twitter.

''The PM is expected to announce in Glasgow that India will more than double its renewable energy capacity by 2030. Dramatic cut in costs make this inevitable. But what'll be forgotten is that his Government is diluting environment and forest laws in India,'' Ramesh tweeted. The prime minister is in Glasgow where he will attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). He will address the summit plenary session.

