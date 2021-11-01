Wankhede meets NCSC chairperson, submits caste documents

Left Menu

Fighting allegations that he forged documents, Narcotics Control Bureaus Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede on Monday presented his original caste papers to prove he is a Dalit to National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla.The proofs and documents provided will be verified with the Maharashtra government and no action can be taken against him if they are found to be valid, Sampla told reporters after meeting Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Updated: 01-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:59 IST
NCB, Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Fighting allegations that he forged documents, Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede on Monday presented his original caste papers to prove he is a Dalit to National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla.

The proofs and documents provided will be verified with the Maharashtra government and no action can be taken against him if they are found to be valid, Sampla told reporters after meeting Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. Sources added that Wankhede, also submitted divorce papers of his first marriage, birth certificate and other related documents. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has alleged that the officer forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. He also said Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, a claim the officer has denied. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into allegations made by a witness in the case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Khan.

On Sunday, Arun Halder, NCSC vice chairperson, came out in Wankhede's support, saying the officer is doing good work and making his department proud but a minister has launched a personal attack against him and his family members.

Halder also visited Wankhede's residence in Mumbai.

