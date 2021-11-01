Left Menu

Gehlot urges youths to join Congress to fight fascism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called upon the youths to join Congress, saying that the partys ideology is dedicated to uphold the Constitution and democratic values of the country.He stressed that Congress is not just a party but also an idea connected to the development of India.Congress membership drive is starting from today.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:46 IST
Gehlot urges youths to join Congress to fight fascism
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called upon the youths to join Congress, saying that the party's ideology is dedicated to upholding the Constitution and democratic values of the country.

He stressed that Congress is "not just a party" but also an idea connected to the development of India.

''Congress membership drive is starting from today. The ideology of the Congress party is dedicated to upholding the Constitution and democratic values of this country. It has been the goal of Congress to ensure unity, social harmony, and equality. Strengthen the foundation of the country by joining the principles of the Congress party,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He further said: ''I call upon everyone, especially the youth, to contribute in saving the country, the Constitution, democracy by becoming a member of the Congress. Join hands with Congress to stop the phase that the country is passing through presently, where the fascist forces are bent on destroying our constitutional values.'' The CM said Congress is the oldest party in the country with a proud history and its leaders have sacrificed their lives before and after independence to keep it united. "People should join Congress to propagate its message."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021