Sameer Wankhede submits his documents to NCSC Chairman in Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday submitted his documents to the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:52 IST
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday submitted his documents to the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi. "Whatever facts and documents were asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My documents will be verified and the Commission's Chairman will reply on it soon," Wankhede told the media after meeting with Chairman of NCSC, Vijay Sampla.

After receiving Wankhede's documents, Sampla said, "Documents provided by Sameer Wankhede will be verified with Maharashtra government." He further stated, "No action will be taken against Wankhede if the documents are found valid."

Earlier, Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. (ANI)

