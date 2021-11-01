Sudanese ex-ruling party head Ghandour re-arrested - family source

Ibrahim Ghandour, head of Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party and a former foreign minister under deposed President Omar al-Bashir, was re-arrested on Monday, a day after he was released from jail, according to a source from his family.

Ghandour had been previously detained under orders of a taskforce intended to dismantle and prevent the return of the Bashir rule which ended in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)