Sudanese ex-ruling party head Ghandour re-arrested - family source

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:04 IST
Ibrahim Ghandour, head of Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party and a former foreign minister under deposed President Omar al-Bashir, was re-arrested on Monday, a day after he was released from jail, according to a source from his family.

Ghandour had been previously detained under orders of a taskforce intended to dismantle and prevent the return of the Bashir rule which ended in 2019.

