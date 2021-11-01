Sudanese ex-ruling party head Ghandour re-arrested - family source
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Ibrahim Ghandour, head of Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party and a former foreign minister under deposed President Omar al-Bashir, was re-arrested on Monday, a day after he was released from jail, according to a source from his family.
Ghandour had been previously detained under orders of a taskforce intended to dismantle and prevent the return of the Bashir rule which ended in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar al-Bashir
- Sudan
- National Congress Party
- Bashir
Advertisement