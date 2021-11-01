Left Menu

Mikati says Lebanon faces a 'downhill slope' amid crisis with Gulf - Al Mayadeen TV

Kordahi has said his comments were made before becoming a minister and that he would not resign. On Monday, Al Mayadeen cited Mikati as saying that his appeal to Kordahi to put national interest first had not been heeded.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:43 IST
Mikati says Lebanon faces a 'downhill slope' amid crisis with Gulf - Al Mayadeen TV
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday his country was facing a "downhill slope" in its growing diplomatic row with the Gulf following critical comments made by a minister about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Mikati said "we face a downhill slope and if we don't avoid it, we will end up where nobody wants us to," the pro-Iranian Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reported him as saying. Mikati said also he urged information minister George Kordahi, who made the comments, to "put his patriotic sense above all else" to defuse the crisis with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia expelled the Lebanese envoy to Riyadh and banned all Lebanon's imports to the kingdom on Friday. Bahrain and Kuwait also summoned their envoys while the United Arab Emirates withdrew all its diplomats from Beirut and banned its citizens from travel to the country. Kordahi has said his comments were made before becoming a minister and that he would not resign.

On Monday, Al Mayadeen cited Mikati as saying that his appeal to Kordahi to put national interest first had not been heeded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021