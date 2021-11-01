President Ramaphosa casts his ballot in Chiawelo

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his ballot on Monday in his hometown in Chiawelo, Soweto, at this year's Local Government Elections.

Clad in the iconic Madiba shirt, President Ramaphosa looked jovial when he made his mark around 10 am, as cameras flashed in his face.

He joined 26.2 million South Africans, who have registered to cast their ballot, after a gruelling election campaign that saw him crisscrossing the country during his party's campaign trail.

His voting station at Hitekani Primary School, a stone's throw away from his childhood home, was abuzz with people who wanted to grab his attention.

The First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, who also cast her vote, flanked the President.

Fielding questions from reporters, the First Citizen said he and his wife were "delighted" to have exercised their democratic right to vote in the country's sixth local elections.

"It's been a few weeks of real hard work but I'm glad that many South Africans are seemingly very excited to exercise their democratic rights this morning. I went on my usual walk this morning and a number of people that I met in the street were saying: 'We're on our way to go vote' and that was as early as 6:30 am in the morning."

He said he was pleased that many South Africans were coming out in their numbers and believes that the country should be very proud.

"Our democracy is spreading and coming more and more entrenched. Many ordinary people are very excited about their participation in this whole process."

The President said the ANC was looking forward to an "overwhelming" victory in Johannesburg, various metros and municipalities in Gauteng and other parts of the country.

"We've been able to go out and meet them and listen to them. This is the one election where we are clearly saying to our people, we are going to be better. We realise that we have not met the aspirations of our people."

He also took the opportunity to wish other political parties the best of luck.

"Today is a nice, sunny day here in Gauteng and providence is with us once again."

The President acknowledged that the provision of delivery of municipal services has been difficult and complex.

"Our people have reason to complain but they also have reason to raise the issues and through the vote, they are expressing themselves either in a form of support or protest of what they believe may have or have not been done."

Once again, the President said his party was committed to remedying the situation and putting more effort – be it sewerage on the street, lack of electricity or water.

"Even where it is difficult and we can't close potholes, the least we can do is to go and explain to our people and tell them why we were not able to do it and what our plan is."

Turning his focus on rooting out corruption, he told reporters that the State Capture corruption had been stopped on its tracks after many State-owned entities were compromised.

"I know that you want to see everybody's heads chopped out. You want to see drama. That will only happen when the Zondo Commission report is out."

Deputy President David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza, who is in Mpumalanga, described his voting experience as a "good feeling".

"It's always nice to vote given the process where we come from. It is a good feeling to vote and an achievement the country has made. Our democracy is maturing."

The Deputy President promised the citizens that his party will not fail them, as the party deals with factional battles.

In addition, he said the ANC will support all their candidates to ensure they are up to the task.

Former President, Thabo Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki, who voted in Johannesburg, has called for peaceful elections.

"I do hope for the rest of the day that we'll not have any [violence] because we need a peaceful country. At the end of the day, we need to work with the elected government. So, you can't treat your opponent as an enemy."

He said the country also needed honest leaders to address the challenges that it is facing.

DA leader John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who also cast his vote in Durban, said the elections have largely gone smoothly so far.

"Of course, like every election, there are a few hiccups along the way. But if there's anyone who has been involved in election fraud, they need to be dealt with severely."

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa and the UDM President also urged people to go out and vote.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)