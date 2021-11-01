Left Menu

Erdogan says skipped Glasgow summit as Turkish security demands not met -NTV

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:42 IST
Erdogan says skipped Glasgow summit as Turkish security demands not met -NTV
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

"When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021