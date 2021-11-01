Erdogan says skipped Glasgow summit as Turkish security demands not met -NTV
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:42 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.
"When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.
