Cong launches special membership drive in Assam

The exercise, which was formally launched with the renewal of membership of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia, will continue till March 31 next year.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:07 IST
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched a special membership drive on Monday with a target of enrolling 33 lakh new members over the next five months. The initiative was inaugurated by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami at the state party headquarters here, APCC spokesperson Ratul Kalita said in a statement.

The exercise, which was formally launched with the renewal of membership of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia, will continue till March 31 next year. Addressing a press conference at the venue, Goswami said this special membership drive was part of a nationwide exercise by the Congress.

“The drive will be carried out right at the grassroots level and a special committee will monitor the process at the state level,” he said.

Goswami urged the existing members to renew their membership as the party will be conducting its organisational elections next year and a valid membership will be mandatory for those aspiring for any official position.

“The new enrolment facility will be available online also, and a new website of the state unit of the party will be launched soon,” the APCC working president said.

