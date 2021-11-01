Cong launches nationwide membership drive

The Congress on Monday launched its membership drive across the country with all its state units holding meetings to discuss ways to ensure a large number of people join the grand old party.

The drive was launched by state unit presidents of the Congress, which also started an online membership campaign ''JoinCongressSaveIndia''. It urged people to join the party to save the country from forces trying to destroy constitutional values.

The Congress has accused the BJP of spreading hatred and dividing society, and has said that it will fight back with Mahatma Gandhi's teachings of non-violence, truth and unity. The membership drive, which started on Monday, will continue till March 31 next year.

Those wishing to take up the primary membership of the Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs. They will give an undertaking to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums.

New members will also have to give a declaration that they will not own any property in excess of ceiling laws and will undertake tasks, including ''manual labour'', prescribed by the Congress.

People can become a member of the Congress by paying a fee of Rs 5.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the youth to join the party and said its ideology is dedicated to uphold the country's Constitution and its democratic values.

Gehlot said the Congress is the oldest party in the country with a proud history and its leaders have sacrificed their lives before and after independence to keep it united.

He said the Congress aims at ensuring unity, social harmony and equality and urged people to join hands with it to end the current era where ''fascist forces'' are bent upon destroying constitutional values.

The Congress will also focus on training its cadre to counter the BJP's ''false propaganda'' and will work out modalities for the upcoming training programmes.

The party's membership drive will be followed by organisational elections, which includes election of state unit presidents, vice presidents, treasurers, executives and AICC members by the Pradesh Congress Committee general body which will be held between July 21-August 20 next year.

The election for the new Congress president would be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.

The election of Congress Working Committee members and other bodies by AICC members will take place at a plenary session, dates for which will be announced before October 2022.

The Congress will also undertake a mass agitational programme - 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', across the country over rising prices from November 14 to 29.

