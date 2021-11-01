Left Menu

Maha: Former Jalna LS MP Pundlik Hari Danve dies in Aurangabad hospital

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jalna Lok Sabha MP Pundlik Hari Danve died in an Aurangabad hospital on Monday.

He was 90 and is survived by his sons Chandrakant and Sudhakar as well as one daughter and grandchildren.

He had been ailing for the last one month, kin said, adding that the last rites would be carried out on Tuesday at Pipalgaon Sutar in Bhokardan tehsil here.

Danve was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Jalna in 1977 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket, and in 1998 he won again as a BJP candidate.

Among those who paid tribute to the veteran leader were Union minister Raosaheb Danve, Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope, MLA Kailash Gorantyal, former minister Arjun Khotkar and former legislator Santosh Sambre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

