Left Menu

PM congratulates Japan's leader Kishida on poll win

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:09 IST
PM congratulates Japan's leader Kishida on poll win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on his party's election win and said he looks forward to the two countries working together to further strengthen their special strategic and global partnership.

The Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats in the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, comfortably exceeding the 233 seats needed for victory and giving Kishida the mandate.

''Heartiest felicitations to @kishida230 for victory in Lower House elections in Japan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,'' Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021