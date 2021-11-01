US Domestic News Roundup: Virginia governor's race could show the way for Republican congressional campaigns; Explainer-Republicans blame Biden for inflation, but are they right? and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Virginia governor's race could show the way for Republican congressional campaigns

Republican Glenn Youngkin is within striking distance of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor's election that will test a strategy of trying to woo suburban moderates without alienating the hard-liners who backed Donald Trump. If the former private equity executive wins on Tuesday, his approach of rallying parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and racism in the classroom may serve as a model for Republicans around the country looking to unseat Democrats in next year's congressional elections.

Explainer-Republicans blame Biden for inflation, but are they right?

While Democrats struggle to pass President Joe Biden's social and climate change agenda, Republicans have been pelting them with the repeated accusation that his policy initiatives are driving up inflation and making life costlier for Americans.

The U.S. consumer price index has risen at more than a 5% annual rate for four months in a row, while the economy suffers from labor and supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted late last month that inflation would remain high into next year.

IRS plan to collect $400 billion in unpaid taxes relies on deterrence-U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo

The U.S. government aims to raise $400 billion in new revenue over a decade by making rich Americans respect the Internal Revenue Service once again as part of President Joe Biden's slimmed-down, $1.75 billion social and climate spending plan. Increased IRS enforcement to collect unpaid taxes makes up the largest source of revenue in the legislation to be considered by Congress this week, and Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters that a revived fear of audits among wealthy Americans will deter tax avoidance.

New York prepares for fallout from vaccine mandate resisted by many police, firefighters

New York woke up on Monday to its first full workday under Mayor Bill de Blasio's order that all city workers be vaccinated for COVID-19, with many police officers and firefighters still refusing the shot and one labor leader calling the mandate a recipe for disaster. De Blasio, a Democrat who announced the mandate less than two weeks ago, has assured the city of 8.8 million people that officials could handle any shortage of police, firefighters or sanitation workers through schedule changes and overtime.

U.S. housing dept to send disaster funds to states, focus on building climate resilience

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday said it will distribute more than $2 billion in recovery and mitigation funds to nine states and Puerto Rico following 15 separate major disasters, as part of a broader push to boost resilience to climate change. HUD said the allocations - coming ahead of this week's United Nations climate conference in Scotland - will give communities across the country the resources they need to recover from disasters and improve resilience to climate change.

U.S. Congress' November agenda not for the faint of heart

November is shaping up to be a momentous month for President Joe Biden as Democrats controlling the U.S. Congress face a formidable workload that, if completed, would lock in the $2.75 trillion pillar of his domestic agenda - one that some compare to the 1930s "New Deal" or the 1960s "Great Society." If the sheer dollar figure was not daunting enough, Biden last week framed the early November agenda this way in a closed-door meeting with House of Representatives Democrats, according to a source familiar with his remarks:

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday

U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, a White House spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, said the PCR test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference in Britain.

U.S. states vary on inoculating kids against COVID-19, mostly along party lines

U.S. states with the highest adult vaccination rates against COVID-19 are planning a big push to get children inoculated compared to states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for children aged 5 to 11 years old, paving the way for some 50 million doses to start being distributed to states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to give final clearance for the shot to be administered to this age group as soon as Tuesday.

U.S. Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas near-total abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it - a novel design that has shielded it from being blocked by lower courts.

Abortion rights in the United States are hanging in the balance as the nine justices take up the dispute over the Texas law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy before hearing arguments on Dec. 1 over the legality of a Mississippi measure prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Critics of Biden vaccine mandate 'lobby' for change in rare meetings

In an indication of the opposition to the Biden administration's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ordinary Americans are using a little-known procedure to get meetings with government officials to try to undermine the required shots for workplaces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for every business with at least 100 employees, which will be implemented as a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

