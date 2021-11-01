TDP delegation meets CEC demanding derecognition of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party leaders met Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra on Monday and demanded the ruling YSR Congress Party be derecognised for ''provoking anarchy and giving rise to state-sponsored terror'' in Andhra Pradesh.

This comes days after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) sought a similar step against the opposition TDP while accusing its leaders of using abusive language against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In their representation to the chief election commissioner (CEC), the TDP leaders accused the YSRCP of promoting enmity in the name of caste and religion to divert people's attention, and violating multiple legislations governing the conduct of lawmakers and executive bodies.

Led by party vice-president Nimmala Kistappa, the TDP delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas.

''On behalf of the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, TDP represents to you the concerns of the entire state against the illegitimate, unconstitutional, undemocratic and terrorising actions of the ruling YSRCP,'' it said in a representation.

The opposition party alleged that through its functioning and actions, the ruling YSRCP has been in direct violation of the Representation of the People Act 1951. The ruling MLAs, ministers and YSRCP president are provoking a ''grammar of anarchy in the state, giving rise to state-sponsored terror under YSRCP'', the TDP alleged.

The YSRCP's functioning has been ''antithetical to the Constitution of India'' and hence there is an ''urgent need to recognise the YSRCP'' by the Election Commission of India, it added. In the meeting with the CEC, the TDP leaders alleged that companies directly benefitting the YSRCP leaders are ''involved in executing contracts for the government in sand, liquor, land, power, media, mining, health services, cement and other fields''.

They also alleged that the YSRCP leaders were the main accused in dozens of cases of embezzlement, illegitimate quid pro quo, corruption and criminalisation of political processes.

Further, there is ''mafi-isation of state administration'' as physical attacks on opposition leaders, their homes and offices have become routine and frequent with police meaning silent spectators without taking any action on the offenders, the TDP leaders alleged ''This kind of state-sponsored terror has given rise to predatory state that preys on citizens, society, markets, opposing political parties and media outlets, constitutional bodies and democratic institutions,'' they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)