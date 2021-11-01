Chhattisgarh Cong starts membership drive, aims to recruit 10 lakh people

The Chhattisgarh Congress on Monday launched its membership drive with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel filling up the form of his adviser Vinod Verma and making him a part of the ruling party.

Among those present on the occasion at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state headquarters, were state unit chief Mohan Markam, AICC in charge secretary Chandan Yadav and others.

''When I was party president, the target was to make 6 lakh people members and we managed to exceed it. The aim is to make 10 lakh new members this year,'' Baghel said.

Baghel and Markam later recruited some 50 members at Shankar Nagar Square.

Markam said the party would undertake a training programme as the BJP-RSS were attacking not just the Congress' ideology but the fundamentals of the Constitution.

