Delhi Cong launches digital membership drive ahead of civic body polls next year

The Delhi Congress on Monday launched the party's digital membership drive ahead of next year's civic body polls here.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accompanied by AICC in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil launched the drive at party office. Kumar himself became the first member in the presence of a large number of senior Congress leaders and workers. He then enrolled former DPCC president and ex-MP Jai Prakash Agarwal as a member, said a party statement.

''People are very keen to become a member of the 135-year-old Congress party, which from time to time was headed by legendary leaders of the country,'' Kumar said at a press briefing.

The membership drive through the 'Congress Party App' will ensure the enrolment of genuine members. It will be held in all the 14 districts covering around 1,40,000 booths till March next year, he said.

There is a three-step process in the digital enrolment of members by using the Voter Identity Card as proof, and then taking a selfie to make a digital i-Card, he said.

''Congress will enrol as many members as possible in every booth to strengthen the party from the grass-root level,'' he said.

Delhi Congress leaders Mudit Agarwal, vice president, and Ajay Vinayak will coordinate the membership drive.

Gohil said Congress' motto has always been to serve the people, play truthful and not vote-bank and power politics. He hoped that the party will gain strength through the membership drive.

