J&K BJP asks party cadres to start preparing for assembly elections

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP Monday asked its cadres to organise activities to prepare for assembly elections in the union territory. This direction was conveyed to party cadres by BJP state general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul during a meeting of district office-bearers, district morcha presidents and mandal presidents at Ramban.

Kaul, while addressing the meeting, encouraged the BJP members to work with dedication and devotion for the nation and the party. He said, ''In accordance with the party principles of nation first, the party workers of this region have loved the nation beyond any limit at the cost of personal sufferings and losses.'' Kaul lauded their role in mitigating the ''vicious situations'' that were fanned by the ''certain vested interests for their petty political and personal gains''. ''But now the scene has been changed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre by its plethora of public welfare policies,'' he said. He asked all the party leaders to launch their activities to seek the best results for the party in assembly elections.

He asked them to complete the booth committees at every Shakti Kendra and asked to involve more youths in the party.

