Many states, UTs observe their formation day; President, PM extend greetings

A number of states and Union territories observed their formation day on Monday through various events highlighting their achievements in the past decades while President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion and wished for their prosperity.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being on this day in 1956 as new states were created on linguistic ground. Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Puducherry, which was under French rule, became part of India on November 1, 1954. Later, the Treaty of Cession was ratified in the French parliament leading to the transfer of French establishments in India to the Indian Union in 1962.

President Kovind tweeted, ''Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these states and Union Territories for their bright future.'' In his message, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said these states and UTs have come a long way since their formation and have made the nation proud with their achievements.

''My best wishes for the progress and development of these states and UTs. May their people touch newer heights of prosperity,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the states and wished them success in their endeavours.

''Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful,'' he said in one tweet.

Kerala, which celebrates its foundation day as 'Kerala Piravi Day', is admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people, Modi said and wished them success.

On 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', which marks the state's foundation day, the PM said the state has made a special mark by the innovative zeal of its people.

''The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come,'' he said.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources and culture, he wished it continued success. For Chhattisgarh, he said the state is known for its folk songs, dance, culture and tradition and wished it establishes new benchmarks of success.

Modi also greeted the people of Haryana on its formation day and said the state has preserved its traditions and culture and wished that it continues to create new standards in success.

Home Minister Amit Shah too greeted the states on their formation day.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of states celebrating their formation day and said the democratic values of India need to be protected at all costs.

To mark Haryana Day, when the state came into existence in 1966, CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a series of initiatives, including remitting jail terms of 250 prisoners and a plan to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes in villages.

In Madhya Pradesh, various events, including a marathon run and a cultural programme, have been planned to celebrate the day.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to the people and said the state has performed well in agriculture and repeatedly bagged the Krishi Karman Award.

He also pointed out various schemes being implemented in the state for the welfare of women and the poor.

On 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered obeisance to Bhuvaneshwari Devi, the Mother Goddess of Karnataka, and hoisted the Kannada flag along with the Tricolour at the Kanteerava Stadium.

He said the Mumbai-Karnataka region will be renamed the 'Kittur Karnataka region' as there is no point in retaining the old name when border disputes often emerge.

He was, apparently, referring to the repeated claims by Maharashtra politicians demanding the merger of Belagavi district and a few border regions of Karnataka with Maharashtra owing to the presence of a substantial Marathi-speaking population.

On the 67th Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry, which marked the French colony's merger with India, CM N Rangasamy urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid.

''Puducherry is the best-performing among the smaller states in implementing developmental schemes and taking care of the welfare of the people,'' he added.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people and recalled the services of those who fought for the freedom of Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday said the state's Formation Day will be celebrated on July 18, in line with the rechristening of its name to the present one and not on November 1. K Palaniswami, as Chief Minister in 2019, had announced Tamil Nadu Day will be observed on November 1 following requests from various quarters then.

On Saturday, CM Stalin said on November 1, 1956, Linguistic Reorganisation of States was done in the country, following which parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala ''went away'' from the then Madras State.

Various sections, including political parties, Tamil scholars, activists and associations have been insisting that November 1 would only signify the ''border struggle'' and that it would not be appropriate to celebrate the day as Tamil Nadu Day, he said.

