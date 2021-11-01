New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL29 UP-AKHILESH-LD INTERVIEW Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, announces tie-up with RLD Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not contest the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections himself even as he announced that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal is now final.

DEL12 UP-PRIYANKA-POLLS UP polls: Cong prepares separate manifesto for women, promises free LPG cylinders, bus rides Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and promised them free LPG cylinders and travel in government buses if voted to power.

DEL26 UP-LALLU-PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi a ‘storm’ that will help Congress sweep UP polls: Lallu Lucknow: The Congress would go to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections without a CM face but will fight under the watch of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom the state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu described as a ''storm'' that will help sweep the polls.

DES7 UP-ZIKA Ten cases of Zika virus confirmed in Kanpur Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said 10 cases of Zika virus have been confirmed in Kanpur as it stepped up surveillance to check its spread, officials said.

DES27 UP-DIWALI-LAMPS Diwali: UP govt to light 12 lakh lamps in Ayodhya Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government will here light 12 lakh earthen lamps, nine lakh of which will be lit on the banks of the Saryu, bettering the previous Diwali record.

DES56 UP-CM-LD-PATEL Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh Yadav for 'comparing' Jinnah with Sardar Patel Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for ''comparing'' Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying Talibani mentality believed in breaking the society.

DES33 FARMERS-PROTEST-LD TIKAIT Repeal agri laws or farmers will intensify stir at Delhi borders: Tikait to Centre Ghaziabad: Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal its contentious farm laws, after which farmers' protest around Delhi will be intensified.

DES43 PB-POWER-LD TARRIF Power tariff slashed by Rs 3 per unit in Punjab Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday slashed power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

DES60 PB-STAFF-DA Punjab: DA of govt employees hiked to 28 per cent Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday increased the dearness allowance of its employees to 28 per cent of the basic pay from the current 17 per cent, putting an additional burden of Rs 440 crore per month on the exchequer.

DES55 HR-FARMERS-KHATTAR Anyone can try to resolve farmers' issue, says Khattar on Amarinder's efforts Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said there is no harm if any individual plays a role in finding a solution to farmers' issue, in a reference to former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s reported possible meeting with the Union Home minister over the farm laws.

DES48 UKD-KEDARNATH-TRIVENDRA Trivendra Singh Rawat forced to return from Kedarnath without darshan Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to face the ire of teerth purohits in Kedarnath as he arrived at the Himalayan temple on Monday to offer prayers.

DES17 UKD-MANSAROVAR-BHATT Pilgrims will soon be going to Kailash-Mansarovar by car: Union minister Pithoragarh: Pilgrims will soon be able to visit Kailash-Mansarovar by car as Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre to upgrade the border road from Ghatiabagar to Lipulekh into a metalled one, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.

DES36 RJ-UNEMPLOYEMENT-GUIDELINES Rajasthan: 90-day internship mandatory to claim unemployment allowance from Jan 1 Jaipur: Starting next year, unemployed youths in Rajasthan will have to undergo mandatory four-hour internship every day and follow a dress code to avail an allowance under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021'.

