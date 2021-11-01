U.S. Senator Sinema, House Speaker Pelosi spoke on prescription drug prices - CNN
Centrist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke over the weekend on the issue of prescription drug prices, CNN reported on Monday.
Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday he was working on getting a provision to lower prescription drug prices into the $1.75 trillion social spending bill pending in the U.S. Congress before a vote by the House.
The proposal that would allow the U.S. government's Medicare health plan for seniors to negotiate cheaper prices for prescription medicines was not included in the social spending bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
House fire in eastern Pakistan kills 7 family members
Pakistan: 7 members of family killed in house fire
Arsonists vandalise 66 houses, torch 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh amidst protests over Durga Puja violence
'Shipbuilding powerhouse' Korea helps Colombia develop shipbuilding industry
Moon commits South Korea to 40pc cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030