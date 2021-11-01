RJD ups the ante for counting of votes in Bihar by-elections

The opposition RJD in Bihar, which has been accusing the ruling NDA of “rigging” elections in the state, has decided to deploy its heavy artillery for counting of votes Tuesday in two assembly constituencies to which by-polls were held last week.

According to a release issued by the party, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav will himself be “camping” in Darbhanga district, where results will be announced for the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seat.

Another team of RJD leaders led by state president Jagadanand Singh will be in Munger under which Tarapur assembly constituency falls.

Although in the opposition, the party has the highest number of MLAs in the 243-strong assembly and has been alleging that it fell short of achieving power because of manipulations of results by pliant officials in the Vidhan Sabha polls last year.

Notably, a day before the by-polls were held on October 30 last, Yadav had raised a storm over the posting of a “tainted” police officer in Kusheshwar Asthan who was subsequently taken off election duty.

Moreover, a letter was written by RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha to the Election Commission requesting that counting of postal ballots be ensured before the same was undertaken for EVMs. He had also sought the entire counting process to be held in the same hall.

The Commission has said while postal ballots will be counted first, it will be done in a separate hall.

The by-elections have been necessitated by deaths of MLAs representing the two seats, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The RJD has been expressing confidence that it will wrest both the seats, riding on the anti-incumbency factor besides a deft play of the caste card and an electrifying campaign which was marked by rallies addressed by its supremo Lalu Prasad, who held election meetings after a gap of nearly six years.

The JD(U), on its part, is confident of retaining the seats, thanks to the goodwill of the Chief Minister and his 16 years of “sushasan” and the unequivocal support of allies that it enjoys in sharp contrast with the opposition which seems to be a divided mess. The pitch seems to have been queered for the opposition in both seats. The Congress has dumped the RJD-helmed Grand Alliance and fielded its own candidates. Besides, Chirag Paswan, who heads a faction of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by late father Ram Vilas Paswan, has sought to prove a point in Tarapur which falls under his Jamui Lok Sabha constituency and Kusheshwar Asthan which is a part of Samastipur represented by his cousin Prince Raj who sided with rebellious uncle Pashupati Kumar in causing the recent split.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)