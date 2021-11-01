Left Menu

Senior Delhi Cong leader Arvinder Singh dies following cardiac arrest

He will be missed, tweeted senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt said, Arvinder was my senior in school and was a very simple and good hearted person.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:28 IST
Senior Delhi Cong leader Arvinder Singh dies following cardiac arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Buta Singh's son and Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest, his family said.

He was 56 and is survived by his wife and two children, said Pawan Arora, brother-in-law of the former MLA from Deoli.

''His will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Tuesday,'' Arora said.

Several Congress leaders remembered Singh as a simple person with deep social awareness.

''Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed,'' tweeted senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt said, ''Arvinder was my senior in school and was a very simple and good hearted person. He had also represented Delhi in cricket.'' Singh was elected as an MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in Delhi in 2008 on a Congress ticket. He was also associated with the BJP for some time, said party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021