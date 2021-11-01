Left Menu

Bypoll: Counting of votes on Tuesday for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat

In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress. Delkars widow Kalaben Delkar contested from Shiv Sena against Mahesh Gavit of BJP and Mahesh Dhodi of Congress.

PTI | Daman | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:35 IST
Bypoll: Counting of votes on Tuesday for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, where byelection was held on October 30, will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials said on Monday.

This byelection was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar, who was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23.

Delkar, who had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.

This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress. Delkar's widow Kalaben Delkar contested from Shiv Sena against Mahesh Gavit of BJP and Mahesh Dhodi of Congress. The BJP had sent many Union ministers, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who is also the election in charge for the party, Smriti Irani, Bharati Pawar and Parshottam Rupala, to campaign for Gavit.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also participated in electioneering.

On the other hand, no prominent leader from Congress visited the UT for campaigning. Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut had sought votes for Kalaben Delkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021