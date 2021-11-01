Left Menu

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai, BJP should apologise to nation for efforts to defame UPA govt: Sachin Pilot

But today, it is clear the government of Manmohan Singh was completely a clean and honest government, Pilot said, and added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP leaders and Rai should tender an apology to the nation.The Congress leader also said party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working for the honour and justice of farmers, youth, unemployed persons and women.Uttar Pradesh is sitting on numerous problems, but the government instead of resolving them believes in divisive politics, and is cheating the public.

Congress leader and former Union minister Sachin Pilot on Monday hit out at the BJP and ex-Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai for attempting to destabilise the previous Manmohan Singh-led government.

Former CAG Rai on Thursday had tendered an unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for ''wrongly mentioning'' him as one of the MPs who had pressured him not to name former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the CAG report on 2G spectrum allocation.

Speaking to reporters here, Pilot said, ''The 1,500 page judgement and fake story in the audit report of around Rs 1.76 lakh crore 2G scam and coal scam during the UPA rule under the leadership of Manmohan Singh has ended. The biggest thing is that the former CAG who levelled allegations, had in an affidavit, accepted that there were factual mistakes, and that he had lied.'' ''Vinod Rai prepared a concocted story to defame and destabilise the Manmohan Singh government, on which the BJP leaders made a lot of noise and also made efforts to defame the then government. But today, it is clear the government of Manmohan Singh was completely a clean and honest government,'' Pilot said, and added that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) along with other BJP leaders and Rai should tender an apology to the nation.

The Congress leader also said party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working for the honour and justice of farmers, youth, unemployed persons and women.

''Uttar Pradesh is sitting on numerous problems, but the government instead of resolving them believes in divisive politics, and is cheating the public. Priyanka Gandhi has raised her voice against the harassment of farmers, and she is standing as a shield for the honour of women and daughters. Change is certain here, and the public is swiftly reposing its faith in the Congress,'' Pilot said.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Pilot said it gained the mandate of the people through lies ('jhoot'), deceit ('chhal') and camouflage ('chhadam'), then broke the faith, and is working to incur benefits to its capitalistic friends.

