New Delhi creating, fostering 'new fault lines' to divide, disempower people of J-K, alleges PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday alleged New Delhi's "renewed efforts to create and foster new fault lines" between the people of Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at "dividing and further disempowering the people". In a statement issued by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) that was chaired by party President Mehbooba Mufti, PDP said during the meeting Mufti observed that "resorting to naked communalism and pitting people against each other on the basis of religion, cast, sect and ethnicity are the only tools of the BJP to cover-up its failure in governance hence divisive policies are gaining fresh ground and are being promoted unabashedly."

"This, the meeting observed, is being done to further divide the people so as to accomplish the agenda of "complete disempowerment" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir cautioned people to not fall prey and give in to such plans. People should collectively rise in unison to defeat such plans, the meeting observed," said PDP in the statment. The party further said that all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, "apart from being robbed of their constitutional and democratic rights are slowly witnessing the catastrophic ramifications of the BJP- RSS plans in sectors like business, employment, right to natural resources etc."

"Initially, some people had fallen to the false narrative of 'empowered Jammu' as a lam justification for all that the Government of India has been doing since August 5, 2019, but it is evident and accepted now that Jammu region is also paying a heavy price for the misadventures and nefarious acts of the BJP government, the meeting observed," the statement added. The PDP further said that as a whole, the abject "failure of the BJP government" has given Jammu and Kashmir the "dubious distinction" of having the highest unemployment rate in the country.

In a statement issued by the Party Chief Spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari, the PAC resolved that the party would redouble its efforts to fight the designs of dividing and disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would give voice to the concerns and aspirations of all the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Expressing anguish over the spree of recent arrests and initiation of action against students within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, the PAC termed the government action as uncalled-for and resolved that the party would explore and extend all possible help, including legal, to the victims of such action.

"The meeting also reiterated the party's demand of immediate release of all political prisoners and speedy and impartial investigations into the cases of recent civilian killings. PAC also condemned the government's arbitrary actions against employees including a recent spree of illegal terminations. The meeting also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation and spike in violence levels," added the statement. (ANI)

