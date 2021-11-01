Sikhs will never forgive Cong for felicitating 1984 riots culprits: SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday led a candlelight march in the memory of those killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the community will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating the culprits. “Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed as the culprits are still roaming free,” he tweeted in Hindi after taking out the march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said Sikhs will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating those who perpetrated atrocities on the community. ''It was an emotional moment to be with the families of 1984 Sikh Genocide martyrs during today’s Candle March who still await justice (sic),'' Sirsa said in another tweet.

