AAP protests over pending salaries of Delhi municipal employees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses the headquarters of North and South civic bodies, against the non-payment of salaries to the municipal employees.

The protesting AAP leaders and councillors demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees of the civic bodies.

The three civic bodies — North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — in Delhi are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the AAP is the principal opposition in these corporations.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vikas Goel, alleged that MCD employees have not got salaries for the last three months.

''Diwali is just two days away and the MCD employees -- sanitation workers, DBC (domestic breeding checkers) workers, teachers, nurses among others -- are waiting for their salaries. They have not been paid for the past three months. This is injustice to them. We demand immediate release of salaries of civic employees,'' Goel said during the protest.

He said all AAP councillors and workers have gathered here to mount pressure on civic authorities to release salaries of MCD employees ahead of the festival.

''At a time when preparations for festivals are going on in everyone's house, there is no ration left in the house of MCD employees. How will MCD employees celebrate Diwali without salary?'' Goel asked.

Reacting to these allegations, Standing Committee Chairman of North MCD, Jogi Ram Jain said the ''AAP was doing nothing but just fulfilling its political ambitions''.

''Till August, the salary of all the employees and pension of the retired employees have been released and the salary of the Safai Karamcharis (sanitation employees) till the month of September has been given. Soon the salary for the month of September will be released to all the employees and pension to the retired employees,'' Jain said in a statement.

Later the AAP released a statement alleging that the corporation has been ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years but the BJP has only exploited MCD employees and made false promises to them.

The statement also quoted SDMC Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan as saying that the BJP-ruled MCD should pay salaries to all the employees on time and release the previous arrears as soon as possible.

Leader of Opposition in East Delhi Municipal Corporation Manoj Tyagi alleged that the BJP-ruled MCD is filling the pockets of private contractors with hard-earned money of employees.

''This is a matter of great embarrassment. Employees are neither getting salaries nor bonuses. In such a situation, how will these people celebrate Diwali?'' Tyagi asked in the statement.

