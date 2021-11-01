Left Menu

Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:34 IST
Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set 2070 as a target for his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions, a much later date than those set by other polluters but one he defended by saying India was sticking to its pledges "in spirit and letter".

Modi told other world leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow that along the way, India would increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 50% by 2030.

He also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles "instead of mindless and destructive consumption".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021