India only country that is delivering in 'letter and spirit' commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris accord: PM Modi

Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments, Modi said.

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in ''letter and spirit'' the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

Representing India at the ‘High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government’ at the UN COP26 underway at Glasgow, UK, Prime Minister Modi said that India is working very hard on tackling climate change related issues.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said that environmentally conscious lifestyle choices can go a long way in tackling climate change. He urged to make 'Lifestyle for Environment' a global mission.

The Prime Minister reiterated that developed nations must fulfil the promised USD 1 trillion as climate finance, saying this should be tracked the same way as climate mitigation.

''India expects developed countries to make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments,” Modi said.

