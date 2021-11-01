Left Menu

U’khand CM Pushkar Dhami meets Shah, BJP leaders in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:54 IST
U’khand CM Pushkar Dhami meets Shah, BJP leaders in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Monday met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party general secretary B L Santhosh, ahead of the state assembly polls early next year.

BJP's Uttarakhand unit head Madan Kaushik, party's general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-incharge Rekha Verma were also present in the meeting held at Shah's residence.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the party's election in-charge for the state, also participated in the meeting which is expected to last till late midnight.

The meeting is being held just two days after Shah's visit to Uttarakhand.

Earlier this year, the saffron party had changed the Uttarakhand chief minister twice in three months.

Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima assembly in Udhamsingh Nagar, is believed to be the BJP's face in the upcoming assembly elections.

PTI JTR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021