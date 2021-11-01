Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls TMC a 'political traitor'

Alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a "political traitor", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC has been "carved" out of the Congress party.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:20 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a "political traitor", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC has been "carved" out of the Congress party. Talking to ANI, Chowdhury said if TMC claims that Congress is finished "it means that they themselves don't have relevance.

"The TMC has been carved out of the Congress party... if it says that the Congress party has lost its relevance in politics then it means the same party has lost its relevance," said Congress leader. He also appealed to the youngsters of India to join the Congress party in order to safeguard the national interest. Congress started a membership drive today.

The statement came after the TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics. (ANI)

